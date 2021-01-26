Markets
DQ

Daqo New Energy Subsidiary Provides Preliminary Estimates For FY20

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) said its subsidiary Xinjiang Daqo New Energy estimates that net profit attributable to shareholders to be in the range of RMB 0.95 billion - RMB 1.05 billion and revenue of RMB 4.5 - RMB 4.7 billion for fiscal year 2020.

Daqo New Energy currently beneficially owns 95.6% of Xinjiang Daqo and a majority of the Company's revenue and net income are contributed by Xinjiang Daqo.

Daqo New Energy now expects the production volume to be in the range of 20,500~21,000 MT for the fourth-quarter and 76,700~77,200 MT for fiscal year 2020.

Sales volume for the fourth-quarter 2020 and the full year of 2020 are expected to be in the range of 23,000~23,200 MT and 74,700~74,900 MT, respectively.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DQ

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular