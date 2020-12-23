Markets
Daqo New Energy Strengthens Cooperation With JA Solar - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) said its unit Xinjiang Daqo New Energy has signed long-term high-purity polysilicon supply agreements with a subsidiary of JA Solar and with another solar company. Under the supply agreement, the company will provide JA Solar with high-purity mono-grade polysilicon in a total amount of 32,400 MT ~ 43,200 MT between January 2021 and December 2023.

Under the other supply agreement, the company will provide high-purity mono-grade polysilicon to a leading solar company in a total amount of 12,000 MT between January 2021 and December 2022.

