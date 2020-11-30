Markets
Daqo New Energy Signs 3 Year Polysilicon Supply Deal With Trina Solar

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ), a manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry, announced Monday that it signed a long-term high-purity polysilicon supply agreement with Trina Solar, a solar PV system integrator.

Under the three-year polysilicon supply deal, Daqo New Energy will provide Trina with high-purity mono-grade polysilicon in a total amount of 30,000 MT ~ 37,600 MT between November 2020 and December 2023.

Actual prices will be negotiated by both parties monthly according to market conditions. As part of the deal, Trina will make an advance payment to Daqo New Energy.

Jifan Gao, Chairman of Trina Solar, said, "This will help us better execute our strategy, which is to provide advanced solar PV products and solutions with higher efficiency so as to address fast growing demand in solar PV market, drive grid parity and benefit society through green energy."

