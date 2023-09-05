News & Insights

Daqo New Energy Repurchased $301.7 Mln Under Its $700 Mln Share Repurchase Program

September 05, 2023 — 07:12 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ), a manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry, on Tuesday provided an update on its $700 million share repurchase program that was announced on November 7, 2022.

As of today, approximately 43.1% of the authorized repurchase amount under the program has been executed through repurchases by an intermediary in the open market at prevailing prices or in privately negotiated transactions.

The Company has repurchased 7.28 million ADSs for approximately $301.7 million under the current program, at an average cost of $41.42 per ADS.

