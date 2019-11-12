Daqo New Energy Raises FY19 Production Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter, Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ), a manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry, on Tuesday announced polysilicon production and sales guidance for the fourth quarter and raised full-year 2019 polysilicon production guidance.

The company expects to produce about 14,000 to 15,000 MT of polysilicon and sell about 12,500 to 13,500 MT of polysilicon to external customers during the fourth quarter of 2019.

The company also raised its full year 2019 polysilicon production guidance range to 39,300 to 40,300 MT from the prior guidance range of 37,000 MT to 40,000 MT, which takes into account the impact of annual facility maintenance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.