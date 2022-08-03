Markets
DQ

Daqo New Energy Q2 Net Leaps On Strong Revenue Growth; Raises Full Year Guidance

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ), a manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry, on Wednesday announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2022 that revealed a big jump in earnings and revenues. Revenue surpassed the Street view.

Net income attributable to Daqo New Energy Corp shareholders was $627.8 million or $8.36 per ADS as compared to $232.1 million or $3.15 per ADS in the second quarter of the previous financial year.

EBITDA for the period was $955.4 million as compared to $311.7 million in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Revenue for the period was $1.24 billion as compared to $441 million in the second quarter of 2021.

3 analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters were expecting the company to report revenues of $1.15 billion during the quarter.

Polysilicon sales volume increased to 37,545 MT, compared to 21,060 MT in the second quarter of 2021.

With the better-than-expected operational performance in the first half of 2022, the company has increased its guidance on annual production volume to 129,000 - 132,000MT for the full year 2022, versus the previous guidance of 120,000-125,000MT.

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp are currently trading in pre-market at $63.80, up $2.14 or 3.47 percent from the previous close.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DQ

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular