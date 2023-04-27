News & Insights

Markets
DQ

Daqo New Energy Q1 Earnings, Revenue Tumble

April 27, 2023 — 07:00 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Daqo New Energy Corporation (DQ), a Chinese monocrystalline silicon and polysilicon maker, reported a decline in earnings for the first-quarter, amidst a fall in revenue, primarily due to a decrease in average selling price.

For the three-month period, the company recorded a net income attributable to DQ shareholders of $278.804 million or $3.52 per ADS, lesser than $535.843 million or $6.99 per ADS, posted for the same period of 2022.

Excluding items, earnings attributable to the company shareholders fell to $310.2 million or $3.93 per ADS from $538.2 million or $7.02 per ADS in the first quarter of 2022.

Pre-tax income was at $475.762 million, versus previous year's $796.959 million.

Income from operations stood at $463.802 million, compared with $796.932 million a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA was at $490.2 million, compared with $826.8 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Revenues moved down to $709.834 million from $1.280 billion of 2022.

Polysilicon average selling price was at $27.83/kg in the first-quarter of 2023, compared with $37.41/kg in the final quarter of 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DQ

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.