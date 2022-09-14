Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) sheds 4.4% this week, as yearly returns fall more in line with earnings growth

Long term investing can be life changing when you buy and hold the truly great businesses. And highest quality companies can see their share prices grow by huge amounts. For example, the Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) share price is up a whopping 953% in the last half decade, a handsome return for long term holders. If that doesn't get you thinking about long term investing, we don't know what will. Then again, the 9.9% share price decline hasn't been so fun for shareholders. This could be related to the soft market, with stocks down around 8.1% in the last month. Anyone who held for that rewarding ride would probably be keen to talk about it.

While this past week has detracted from the company's five-year return, let's look at the recent trends of the underlying business and see if the gains have been in alignment.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over half a decade, Daqo New Energy managed to grow its earnings per share at 86% a year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 60% over the same period. Therefore, it seems the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company. The reasonably low P/E ratio of 2.91 also suggests market apprehension.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values). NYSE:DQ Earnings Per Share Growth September 14th 2022

It is of course excellent to see how Daqo New Energy has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Daqo New Energy shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 1.5% over the last year. Having said that, the five-year TSR of 60% a year, is even better. Potential buyers might understandably feel they've missed the opportunity, but it's always possible business is still firing on all cylinders. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Daqo New Energy better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Daqo New Energy , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

