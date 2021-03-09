Daqo New Energy Guides Q1 Polysilicon Production, Sales; FY21 Polysilicon Production - Quick Fact

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ), a manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry, initiated polysilicon production and sales guidance for the first quarter and full-year 2021 polysilicon production guidance.

For the first quarter, the company now estimates its polysilicon sales to external customers to be about 20,000 MT to 21,000 MT and polysilicon production to be about 19,500 MT to 20,500 MT.

For fiscal 2021, the Company expects to produce approximately 80,000 to 81,000 MT of polysilicon, inclusive of the impact of the Company's annual facility maintenance.

