Daqo New Energy Gains 12%

(RTTNews) - Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) shares are rising on Monday morning trade, continuing an uptrend in search of a new resistance. There were no corporate announcements on the day to influence the stock movement. Currently, shares are at $62.90, up 12.32 percent from the previous close of $56.00 on a volume of 684,012. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $33.33-$130.33 on average volume of 2,256,435.

