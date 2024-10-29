Daqo New Energy falls -17.1%

Daqo New Energy (DQ) is down -17.1%, or -$5.00 to $24.14.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on DQ:
- DQ Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
- Daqo New Energy rises 16.5%
- Daqo New Energy rises 18.1%
- Daqo New Energy call volume above normal and directionally bullish
- Daqo New Energy rises 9.8%
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.