DAQO NEW ENERGY Earnings Results: $DQ Reports Quarterly Earnings

DAQO NEW ENERGY ($DQ) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of -$2.71 per share, missing estimates of -$2.14 by $0.57. The company also reported revenue of $195,360,000, beating estimates of $158,148,260 by $37,211,740.
DAQO NEW ENERGY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 52 institutional investors add shares of DAQO NEW ENERGY stock to their portfolio, and 89 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GREENWOODS ASSET MANAGEMENT HONG KONG LTD. added 2,664,381 shares (+5286.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $51,795,566
- FIL LTD removed 931,051 shares (-53.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,099,631
- UBS GROUP AG added 899,295 shares (+1481.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,482,294
- PRUDENTIAL PLC added 760,040 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,775,177
- MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP removed 751,816 shares (-27.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,615,303
- SYLEBRA CAPITAL LLC removed 719,941 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,995,653
- MY.ALPHA MANAGEMENT HK ADVISORS LTD removed 447,177 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $9,108,995
