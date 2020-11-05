Daqo New Energy (DQ) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

Daqo New Energy Corp. DQ is expected to release third-quarter 2020 results on Nov 10. Benefits of higher production volumes are likely to reflect on its results. The company is also likely to have gained from its efforts to lower costs.



The leading producer of high-purity polysilicon beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters while missed once. In this timeframe, it delivered an earnings surprise of 177.8%, on average. It also delivered an earnings surprise of 633.3% in the last reported quarter.



The company’s shares have surged 264.7% year to date compared with the industry’s 6.8% fall.





Let’s see how things are shaping up for this announcement.

What do the Estimates Say?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s third-quarter sales is currently pegged at $124.6 million, which suggests a rise of 48.5% from the year-ago quarter’s tally.

Some Factors at Play

Daqo New Energy’s third-quarter results are expected to reflect the benefits of higher production volumes. The company, in October, noted that it completed its annual maintenance and resumed to full production in August. It produced 18,406 metric tons (MT) of polysilicon in the third quarter, surpassing the earlier guidance of 17,500-18,000 MT. The figure is also higher than 9,437 MT it registered in the third quarter of 2019 and above 18,097 MT in the sequentially prior quarter.



Daqo New Energy is also likely to have benefited from its actions to improve its cost structure. The company’s energy efficiency efforts and enhanced manufacturing efficiencies are contributing to lower costs. The company achieved a historically-lower cash cost of $4.87 per kg in second-quarter 2020. It expects cash cost of $4.88 per kg for the third quarter, which is lower than $5.85 per kg in the year-ago quarter and essentially flat sequentially.



However, the company last month said that it expects polysilicon sales volumes to external customers of 13,643 metric tons in the third quarter, down from its earlier view of 17,000-17,500 MT. The projected figure is also lower than 18,881 MT recorded in second-quarter 2020. The company saw a sharp increase in average selling prices of polysilicon since July. The significant rise in prices, particularly in September, led to postponement of purchasing orders from some customers. This is likely to have affected the company’s third-quarter performance.

Zacks Model

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Daqo New Energy this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for Daqo New Energy is 0.00%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for the third quarter is currently pegged at $1.61. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Daqo New Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are some companies you may want to consider as our model shows they have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter:



Magna International Inc. MGA, scheduled to release earnings on Nov 6, has an Earnings ESP of +1.92% and carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Cabot Corporation CBT, scheduled to release earnings on Nov 23, has an Earnings ESP of +26.44% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.



Deere & Company DE, scheduled to release earnings on Nov 25, has an Earnings ESP of +9.76% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.

