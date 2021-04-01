Daqo New Energy (DQ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Daqo New Energy (DQ) closed the most recent trading day at $75.19, moving -0.41% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.18%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.52%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.76%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the solar panel parts maker had lost 20.11% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 3.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.55% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DQ as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect DQ to post earnings of $1.15 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 150%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $242.8 million, up 43.81% from the year-ago period.

DQ's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.23 per share and revenue of $1.1 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +204.07% and +62.29%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DQ should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 30.1% higher. DQ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, DQ is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.44. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.56.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

