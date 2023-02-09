Daqo New Energy (DQ) Stock Moves -0.49%: What You Should Know

Daqo New Energy (DQ) closed at $42.36 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.49% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.88% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.73%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.59%.

Heading into today, shares of the solar panel parts maker had lost 5.74% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 3.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.83% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Daqo New Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Daqo New Energy to post earnings of $7.02 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 261.86%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.13 billion, up 184.52% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Daqo New Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Daqo New Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Daqo New Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 1.67. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.76, so we one might conclude that Daqo New Energy is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 230, putting it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

DAQO New Energy Corp. (DQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

