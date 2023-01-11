Daqo New Energy (DQ) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Daqo New Energy (DQ) closed the most recent trading day at $45.16, moving +1.41% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.96%.

Coming into today, shares of the solar panel parts maker had lost 4.97% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 3.45%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.23%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Daqo New Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $7.02, up 261.86% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.13 billion, up 184.52% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Daqo New Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.3% lower. Daqo New Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors should also note Daqo New Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 1.62. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.23, so we one might conclude that Daqo New Energy is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

