Daqo New Energy (DQ) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Daqo New Energy (DQ) closed the most recent trading day at $66.78, moving +0.92% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the solar panel parts maker had lost 11.04% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 5.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.12% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DQ as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect DQ to post earnings of $2.54 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 8366.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $390.6 million, up 192.54% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.75 per share and revenue of $1.46 billion, which would represent changes of +408.72% and +116.22%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DQ should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.67% higher within the past month. DQ currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, DQ is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.56. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.39, which means DQ is trading at a discount to the group.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 127, which puts it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

