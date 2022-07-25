Daqo New Energy (DQ) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Daqo New Energy (DQ) closed at $60.37, marking a +1.09% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.13% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the solar panel parts maker had lost 11.14% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 9.11%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.55%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Daqo New Energy as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Daqo New Energy to post earnings of $6.46 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 113.2%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.07 billion, up 142.88% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $25.69 per share and revenue of $4 billion, which would represent changes of +160.81% and +138.55%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Daqo New Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 13.55% higher. Daqo New Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Daqo New Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 2.32. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.78, so we one might conclude that Daqo New Energy is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.