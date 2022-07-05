Daqo New Energy (DQ) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Daqo New Energy (DQ) closed at $70.96, marking a +0.38% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.42%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.48%.

Coming into today, shares of the solar panel parts maker had gained 14.52% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 23.51%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.79%.

Daqo New Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Daqo New Energy to post earnings of $6.46 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 113.2%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.07 billion, up 142.88% from the prior-year quarter.

DQ's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $24.88 per share and revenue of $3.91 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +152.59% and +132.7%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Daqo New Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.97% higher within the past month. Daqo New Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Daqo New Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.84. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.91, so we one might conclude that Daqo New Energy is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

