Daqo New Energy (DQ) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Daqo New Energy (DQ) closed the most recent trading day at $53.41, moving +0.62% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.59% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 2.66%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.07%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the solar panel parts maker had lost 17.62% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's loss of 6.48% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.22% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Daqo New Energy as it approaches its next earnings release. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.1 billion, up 88.59% from the prior-year quarter.

DQ's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $27.74 per share and revenue of $4.2 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +181.62% and +150.34%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Daqo New Energy should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.5% higher. Daqo New Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Daqo New Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 1.91. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.33.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention. See them now >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



DAQO New Energy Corp. (DQ): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.