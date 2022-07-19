Daqo New Energy (DQ) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Daqo New Energy (DQ) closed at $67.46, marking a +0.54% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.76% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 2.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the solar panel parts maker had gained 14.82% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 12.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.44% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Daqo New Energy as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Daqo New Energy to post earnings of $6.46 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 113.2%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.07 billion, up 142.88% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $25.69 per share and revenue of $4 billion, which would represent changes of +160.81% and +138.55%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Daqo New Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 13.55% higher. Daqo New Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Daqo New Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 2.61. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.34, which means Daqo New Energy is trading at a discount to the group.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

