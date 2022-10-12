Daqo New Energy (DQ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Daqo New Energy (DQ) closed the most recent trading day at $49.74, moving +1.84% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.33%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.27%.

Coming into today, shares of the solar panel parts maker had lost 21.15% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 9.54%, while the S&P 500 lost 11.67%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Daqo New Energy as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Daqo New Energy to post earnings of $6.87 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 80.31%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.1 billion, up 88.59% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $27.74 per share and revenue of $4.2 billion, which would represent changes of +181.62% and +150.34%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Daqo New Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.5% higher. Daqo New Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Daqo New Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 1.76. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.16, so we one might conclude that Daqo New Energy is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DQ in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.