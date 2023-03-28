Daqo New Energy (DQ) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Daqo New Energy (DQ) closed the most recent trading day at $49.09, moving -0.87% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.64%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the solar panel parts maker had gained 10.09% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's loss of 2.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.07% in that time.

Daqo New Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.95, down 29.18% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $886.1 million, down 30.79% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $19.28 per share and revenue of $3.93 billion, which would represent changes of -19.2% and -14.69%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Daqo New Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 24.28% lower. Daqo New Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors should also note Daqo New Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 2.57. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.77.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

DAQO New Energy Corp. (DQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.