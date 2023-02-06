Daqo New Energy (DQ) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Daqo New Energy (DQ) closed at $43.09 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.81% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.67%.

Coming into today, shares of the solar panel parts maker had gained 9.26% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 10.15%, while the S&P 500 gained 8.32%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Daqo New Energy as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Daqo New Energy to post earnings of $7.02 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 261.86%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.13 billion, up 184.52% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Daqo New Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.45% lower within the past month. Daqo New Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Daqo New Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 1.71. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.28, which means Daqo New Energy is trading at a discount to the group.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 218, which puts it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Free Report Reveals Little-Known Strategies to Help Profit from the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

It's undeniable. The metaverse is gaining steam every day. Just follow the money. Google. Microsoft. Adobe. Nike. Facebook even rebranded itself as Meta because Mark Zuckerberg believes the metaverse is the next iteration of the internet. The inevitable result? Many investors will get rich as the metaverse evolves. What do they know that you don't? They’re aware of the companies best poised to grow as the metaverse does. And in a new FREE report, Zacks is revealing those stocks to you. This week, you can download, The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks. It reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands. Don't miss your chance to access it for free with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

DAQO New Energy Corp. (DQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.