Daqo New Energy (DQ) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Daqo New Energy (DQ) closed the most recent trading day at $67.17, moving -0.53% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.07% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.27%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the solar panel parts maker had gained 38.1% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's loss of 15.74% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.99% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Daqo New Energy as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Daqo New Energy is projected to report earnings of $6.46 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 113.2%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.07 billion, up 142.88% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $22.63 per share and revenue of $3.66 billion. These totals would mark changes of +129.75% and +118.07%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Daqo New Energy should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 10% higher. Daqo New Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Daqo New Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 2.98. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.06.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.