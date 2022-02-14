Daqo New Energy (DQ) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Daqo New Energy (DQ) closed at $38.20, marking a -1.52% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the solar panel parts maker had lost 8.45% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 0.09%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.25%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Daqo New Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Daqo New Energy to post earnings of $2.34 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 143.75%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $510.3 million, up 105.99% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Daqo New Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.17% higher. Daqo New Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Daqo New Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.75 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.13, so we one might conclude that Daqo New Energy is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

