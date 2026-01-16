Daqo New Energy - Depositary Receipt (MUN:5DQ2) Price Target Decreased by 12.18% to 25.50

The average one-year price target for Daqo New Energy - Depositary Receipt (MUN:5DQ2) has been revised to 25,50 € / share. This is a decrease of 12.18% from the prior estimate of 29,04 € dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11,76 € to a high of 34,05 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.98% from the latest reported closing price of 21,80 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 189 funds or institutions reporting positions in Daqo New Energy - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 10.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 5DQ2 is 0.36%, an increase of 16.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.50% to 29,173K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Continental General Insurance holds 6,642K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,966K shares , representing an increase of 10.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5DQ2 by 56.02% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,717K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,683K shares , representing a decrease of 56.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5DQ2 by 82.13% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,419K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 424K shares , representing an increase of 70.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5DQ2 by 443.92% over the last quarter.

Polunin Capital Partners holds 1,284K shares.

Mackenzie Financial holds 1,206K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,866K shares , representing a decrease of 54.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5DQ2 by 12.02% over the last quarter.

