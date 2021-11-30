Daqo New Energy Corp.'s (NYSE:DQ) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

With its stock down 25% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ). But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. In this article, we decided to focus on Daqo New Energy's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Daqo New Energy is:

31% = US$762m ÷ US$2.4b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.31 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Daqo New Energy's Earnings Growth And 31% ROE

To begin with, Daqo New Energy has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 16% the company's ROE is quite impressive. As a result, Daqo New Energy's exceptional 48% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

As a next step, we compared Daqo New Energy's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 15%.

NYSE:DQ Past Earnings Growth November 30th 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Daqo New Energy fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Daqo New Energy Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Daqo New Energy doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, meaning that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This is likely what's driving the high earnings growth number discussed above.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Daqo New Energy's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

