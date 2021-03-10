Daqo New Energy Corp. Earnings Missed Analyst Estimates: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Now

There's been a notable change in appetite for Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) shares in the week since its full-year report, with the stock down 17% to US$78.38. It was not a great result overall. While revenues of US$676m were in line with analyst predictions, earnings were less than expected, missing statutory estimates by 14% to hit US$1.72 per share. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:DQ Earnings and Revenue Growth March 11th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Daqo New Energy from eight analysts is for revenues of US$1.07b in 2021 which, if met, would be a substantial 58% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to soar 395% to US$5.41. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$946.1m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.60 in 2021. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in sentiment following the latest results, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

Althoughthe analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$112, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Daqo New Energy analyst has a price target of US$158 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$25.60. So we wouldn't be assigning too much credibility to analyst price targets in this case, because there are clearly some widely different views on what kind of performance this business can generate. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Daqo New Energy's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Daqo New Energy's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 58% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 21% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 8.3% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Daqo New Energy is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Daqo New Energy's earnings potential next year. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Daqo New Energy. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Daqo New Energy going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Daqo New Energy , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

