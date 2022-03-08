Markets
Daqo New Energy Continues To Trade Higher

(RTTNews) - Shares of polysilicon manufacturer Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) are rising more than 4% in the morning trade on Tuesday at $49.37.

There have been no company-specific news, that could be attributable to the upward movement of the stock.

Ever since the company announced long-term high-purity polysilicon supply agreement with a leading solar manufacturing company in China last week, the stock has gained nearly 15%.

It has traded in the range of $34.47-$95.41 in the past 52 weeks.

