Daqo New Energy call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Daqo New Energy (DQ) with 5,275 calls trading, 4x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 116.09%. Jan-25 30 calls and Nov-24 19 puts are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 2,800 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.52. Earnings are expected on October 30th.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on DQ:
- Daqo New Energy falls -21.0%
- Daqo New Energy falls -17.1%
- DQ Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
- Daqo New Energy rises 16.5%
- Daqo New Energy rises 18.1%
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.