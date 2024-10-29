Daqo New Energy call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Daqo New Energy (DQ) with 5,275 calls trading, 4x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 116.09%. Jan-25 30 calls and Nov-24 19 puts are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 2,800 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.52. Earnings are expected on October 30th.

