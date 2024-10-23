Daqo New Energy call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Daqo New Energy (DQ) with 1,648 calls trading, 1.1x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 2 points to 89.99%. Nov-24 30 calls and Nov-24 24 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 890 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.26. Earnings are expected on October 30th.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on DQ:
- Daqo New Energy rises 9.8%
- Daqo New Energy rises 7.1%
- Daqo New Energy to Release Q3 2024 Results
- Daqo New Energy downgraded to Hold from Outperform at Daiwa
- Daqo New Energy falls -15.4%
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.