DAQO New Energy Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for DQ

In trading on Monday, shares of DAQO New Energy Corp (Symbol: DQ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $53.97, changing hands as high as $54.85 per share. DAQO New Energy Corp shares are currently trading up about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DQ's low point in its 52 week range is $32.20 per share, with $77.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.00.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.