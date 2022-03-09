Daqo New Energy: Xinjiang Daqo Issues Preliminary Q1 Estimates Of Sales Volume

(RTTNews) - Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) said its subsidiary Xinjiang Daqo New Energy estimates that sales volume in the first quarter would be in the range of 37,000 MT ~38,000 MT, representing a 72.33%~76.98% increase as compared to 21,471 MT in the first quarter of 2021.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry. The company manufactures and sells high-purity polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells and modules for solar power solutions.

