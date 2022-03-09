Markets
DQ

Daqo New Energy: Xinjiang Daqo Issues Preliminary Q1 Estimates Of Sales Volume

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) said its subsidiary Xinjiang Daqo New Energy estimates that sales volume in the first quarter would be in the range of 37,000 MT ~38,000 MT, representing a 72.33%~76.98% increase as compared to 21,471 MT in the first quarter of 2021.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry. The company manufactures and sells high-purity polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells and modules for solar power solutions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DQ

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular