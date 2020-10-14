Daqo (DQ) in Focus: Stock Moves 8.2% Higher

Daqo New Energy Corp. DQ was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 8% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continue the recent uptrend for the company — as the stock is now up 88.5% in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen one positive estimate revision in the past few months, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few months, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Daqo. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Daqo currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

