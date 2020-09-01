Dapper Labs Releases CryptoKitties Based on Rock Band Muse

Dapper Labs, the team behind popular non-fungible token (NFT) game CryptoKitties, announced Tuesday it will release two cat characters inspired by the rock band Muse under its partnership with the Warner Music Group.Â

According to a press statement emailed to CoinDesk, the two digital cats, one of which will be signed by band members, are inspired by Museâs album âSimulation Theory,â which was released in November 2018.Â

âFor some, the concept of a purely digital item is still unusual, but for many fans who love engaging with stickers and filters, these items are just another tool for self-expression,â said Tiago Correia, senior manager of Global Digital Business Development at Warner Music, in the emailed statement.Â



According to Dapper Labs CEO Roham Gharegozlou, âItâs like buying a T-shirt at a concert.â He added that while he likes collecting album covers, that experience is hard to recreate when everything is digital; these collectibles could be a possible way to re-capture it.



Dapper Labs also recently announced it has raised $12 million in a funding round led by National Baskedball Association stars including Spencer Dinwiddie and Andre Iguodala. While all of the firmâs cryptokitties were built and âliveâ on Ethereum, Gharegozlu said the firm is currently building a bridge to bring them over to its own blockchain called Flow.Â

