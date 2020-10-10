Dapper Labs Raises $18M in Token Sale for NFT-Centric Flow Blockchain

Dapper Labs has closed an $18 million token sale on the strength of its latest collectibles game, NBA Top Shot.

The non-fungible token (NFT) maker, also known for its early success in clogging the Ethereum blockchain in 2017 with CryptoKitties, raised the latest funds on CoinList. The firm completed work on its own high-volume Flow blockchain earlier this year.

The token sale platform announced the results of the raise on Friday, saying that 13,000 people participated in the offering from Sept. 21Ã¢ÂÂOct. 2.

The token sale comes as interest in NFTs has perked back up, inspired by a dose of DeFi-thinking.

Ã¢ÂÂThe FLOW token Ã¢ÂÂ¦ is the native asset for the Flow blockchain that is used by validators, developers, and users to participate in the FLOW network and earn rewards,Ã¢ÂÂ CoinList wrote.

Dapper LabsÃ¢ÂÂ flagship game, NBA Top Shot, launched in full earlier this month after clocking over $2 million in revenue in private beta.

The startup last raised $12 million in a funding round that included Coinbase Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz and a handful of NBA stars.

Read more: DapperÃ¢ÂÂs NBA Top Shot Launches Out of Beta With Samsung Galaxy Store Deal

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.