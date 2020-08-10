Dapp Platform NEAR Protocol Taps Ontology’s Expertise for Decentralized Identity Effort
Smart contracts platform Ontology is to provide a blockchain project focused on decentralized apps (dapps) with technical help building its digital identity solution.
- Announced on Friday, Ontology will support the development and deployment of NEARâs Decentralized Identifier (DID) solution with an eye on regulatory compliance.
- A DID is a new type identifier for digital identities that can be scanned to verify any subject including a person, an object, an organization or a data model, and is being standardized under the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C).
- The technology is aimed to prevent the privacy risks that can arise from centralized silos of user information.
- As part of the new partnership, Ontology will also help NEARâs deployment of smart contracts and provide further assistance with W3C registration.
- Erick Pinos, Ontologyâs ecosystem lead for the Americas, said the two firms shared the aim of making digital identity solutions more widely accessible.
- NEAR said it chose to team up with Ontology due to its technical expertise and in particular has an interest in its decentralized identity solution ONT ID 2.0, which is designed for cross-chain interoperability, Near Foundation CEO Erik Trautman said.
- NEAR recently raised $21 million in a token sale led by venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z).
- The funding was joined by around 40 other investment firms including Pantera Capital, Libertus, Blockchange, Animal Ventures, Distributed Global and Notation Capital.
- Trautman said following on from NEAR Protocolâs mainnet launch on May 4, the project is now keen to build out its partner network.
See also: Dapp Data Storage Provider Bluzelle to Begin Mainnet Launch in August
Related Stories
- Bitcoin Closes on Yearly High With Return to $12K
- Privacy Group Slams California Bill That Would Put Health Records on the Blockchain
- ParaFi Invests and Begins Staking in Bitfinex Spin-Out Exchange
- BCB Group Teams With Circle to Offer EU Institutions USDC Stablecoin Settlement
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore CryptocurrenciesExplore
Most Popular
- Matic Pledges $5M in Tokens to Entice DeFi Projects Into Building on Its Network
- First Mover: Chainlink’s Soaring Token Shows Lucrative ‘Oracle’ Role in Fast-Growing DeFi
- What's Stopping Cryptocurrency From Reaching the Retail Economy?
- Market Wrap: Bitcoin Dips to $11.5K; Cardano Is Making a Big DeFi Move