Dapp Data Storage Provider Bluzelle to Begin Mainnet Launch in August

Distributed data storage networkÂ Bluzelle, headquartered in Singapore, will begin the launch of its mainnet on Aug. 8, the company said Thursday.Â

According to a press statement, phase 1 of the mainnet will enable users to stake bluzelle (BLZ) tokens and earn rewards for participating in the networkâs validation process.

Participants are required to create a BluzelleNet address using the Bluzelle staking platform to start earning BLZ, which will be deposited to their addresses every 24 hours.

The launch also marks the platformâs transition to the newest version of Tendermint.

Bluzelle CEO Pavel Bains told CoinDesk that, unlike Filecoin and Storj, which provide file storage services to customers as Dropbox does, Bluzelle facilitates the storage of data particularly for application developers.

The network, marketed as the âAirbnb of databasesâ will allow developers to pay for storage space and write to the decentralized database, the statement said.

Bluzelle raised $19.5 million in its initial coin offering (ICO) in 2018 to create the network of decentralized databases.

The mainnet will launch in full on Sept. 8.

