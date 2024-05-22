News & Insights

Daphne International Unanimously Passes AGM Resolutions

May 22, 2024 — 05:41 am EDT

Daphne International Holdings (HK:0210) has released an update.

Daphne International Holdings Limited successfully passed all proposed resolutions at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on May 22, 2024, with overwhelming shareholder support exceeding 99% for each item, including the adoption of financial statements, re-election of directors, and approval of dividends and share repurchase mandates. The AGM saw full participation from the company’s directors and complied with all regulatory requirements, with no shareholders opposing or abstaining from the votes.

