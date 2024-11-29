News & Insights

Daphne International Appoints New Executive Director

November 29, 2024 — 03:39 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Daphne International Holdings (HK:0210) has released an update.

Daphne International Holdings has appointed Ms. Chang Wan-Hsun as an executive director starting December 2024. With extensive experience in procurement and logistics management, Ms. Chang has been with the company in various roles since 2004. She will receive an annual remuneration of approximately RMB1,506,000, reflecting her responsibilities and market conditions.

