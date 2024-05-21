DAO Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Youdao Inc Adr Class A (DAO) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/23/2024, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Youdao Inc Adr Class A to post earnings of -CNH0.35 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at CNH1.35 billion. Last quarter, Youdao Inc Adr Class A beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of CNH0.47 on estimates of CNH0.35. The stock fell by -5.22% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, DAO stock has fallen by -3.30%.

About Youdao Inc Adr Class A

Youdao, Inc. engages in the provision of learning content, applications, and solutions. It operates through the Learning Services and Products; and Online Marketing Services segments. The Learning Services and Products segment offers online courses such as Youdao Premium Courses, NetEase Cloud Classroom, and China University MOOC. The Online Marketing Services segment involves in the development of different formats of advertising solutions. The company was founded in March 2006 and is headquartered Hangzhou, China.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.