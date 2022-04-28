Danske warns on potential fine over Estonia, axes dividend

COPENHAGEN, April 28 (Reuters) - Danske Bank said on Thursday it faced a potentially "material" fine over a scandal revealed in 2017 regarding its operations in Estonia and would consequently not pay a dividend for the first quarter.

It said it was in "initial discussions" with U.S. and Danish authorities regarding a resolution to the Estonia money laundering case.

"Danske Bank is now in initial discussions with U.S. and Danish authorities on resolution of the Estonia matter," it said, adding that it was not able to estimate the timing or size of a potential fine.

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; editing by Jason Neely)

