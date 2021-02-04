Danske reports Q4 net profit just below expectations

Danske Bank on Thursday reported fourth quarter net profit slightly below expectations and said it expected profits to come in higher next year due to lower costs and fewer impairment charges.

Denmark's biggest lender reported a net profit of 1.45 billion Danish crowns ($234.06 million), just below the 1.5 billion forecast by analysts in a Refinitiv poll.

Danske said it expected net profit for 2021 of between 9 and 11 billion crowns.

($1 = 6.1951 Danish crowns)

