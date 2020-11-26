Danske lays off 257 employees in cost-cutting plan

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JACOB GRONHOLT-PEDERSEN

Danske Bank on Thursday laid off 257 employees and granted another 261 a voluntary redundancy agreement as the lender continues previously announced plans to cut up to 1,600 jobs.

COPENHAGEN, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Danske Bank DANSKE.CO on Thursday laid off 257 employees and granted another 261 a voluntary redundancy agreement as the lender continues previously announced plans to cut up to 1,600 jobs.

"We are undertaking a major transformation to adapt to the structural changes that are happening in the financial sector," Head of Human Resources Karsten Breum said in a statement.

"That requires us to reduce costs significantly and, sadly, we cannot avoid layoffs."

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard Editing by David Goodman )

((Nikolaj.Skydsgaard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters