Danske confirms preliminary results in Q3 earnings

COPENHAGEN, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Danske Bank DANSKE.CO on Wednesday posted third-quarter results in line with preliminary results published last week.

Denmark's biggest lender posted a net profit of 2.1 billion Danish crowns ($328.26 million) in the third quarter, above an average estimate of 1.7 billion in an analyst poll compiled by Danske Bank.

($1 = 6.3973 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard, editing by Louise Heavens)

((Nikolaj.Skydsgaard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.