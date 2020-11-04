Danske confirms preliminary results in Q3 earnings

Danske Bank on Wednesday posted third-quarter results in line with preliminary results published last week.

COPENHAGEN, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Danske Bank DANSKE.CO on Wednesday posted third-quarter results in line with preliminary results published last week.

Denmark's biggest lender posted a net profit of 2.1 billion Danish crowns ($328.26 million) in the third quarter, above an average estimate of 1.7 billion in an analyst poll compiled by Danske Bank.

($1 = 6.3973 Danish crowns)

