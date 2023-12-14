News & Insights

EQNR

Danske Commodities signs balancing agreements with two Swedish wind farms

December 14, 2023 — 02:25 am EST

Written by Louise Breusch Rasmussen for Reuters ->

Adds details on deal from paragraph 2

COPENHAGEN, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Energy trading company Danske Commodities on Thursday said it had signed balancing agreements with two wind farms in Sweden which have a combined capacity of 235 megawatt (MW).

The need for balancing is increasing in Sweden due to an influx of renewables in the Swedish energy mix, according to Danske Commodities.

The company, which is fully owned by Norway's Equinor EQNR.OL, will provide market access and balancing services for the wind farms Erstrask South and Erstrask North, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

((Louisebreusch.rasmussen@tr.com; +45 21 27 97 79;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EQNR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.