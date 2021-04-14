Danske Commodities reports higher turnover, stable earnings for 2020 as volumes rise

OSLO, April 14 (Reuters) - Danish energy trading firm Danske Commodities on Wednesday reported stable earnings and an 18% rise in turnover for 2020, with higher volumes helping offset the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The firm, a subsidiary of Norway's Equinor EQNR.OL which trades in 39 power and 23 gas markets, reported earnings before income and tax (EBIT) of 54.3 million euros ($64.8 million) last year, up 3.3% from 52.6 million in 2019.

Gross turnover rose 18% to 11.844 billion euros, as trading volumes almost doubled to 2,170 terawatt hours (TWh) largely due to the widespread use of automation, the firm said.

However, the higher volumes were offset by lower trading margins and commodity prices as the COVID-19 pandemic affected supply and demand fundamentals and hurt profitability, Danske Commodities said.

"Consumption patterns changed suddenly as societies went into lockdown, industries shut down and people started working from home," it said in its annual report.

The company has sought to diversify its business, striking a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) for UK offshore wind farm Dogger Bank and taking over the physical power supply for Equinor's onshore and offshore assets in Norway.

($1 = 0.8377 euros)

(Reporting by Nora Buli; Editing by Jan Harvey)

