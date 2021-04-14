Danske Commodities reports higher turnover, stable earnings for 2020

Updates with CEO comments, detail

OSLO, April 14 (Reuters) - Danish energy trading firm Danske Commodities on Wednesday reported stable earnings and an 18% rise in turnover for 2020, with higher volumes helping to offset the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The firm, a subsidiary of Norway's Equinor EQNR.OL which trades in 39 power and 23 gas markets, reported earnings before income and tax (EBIT) of 54.3 million euros ($64.8 million) last year, up 3.3% from 52.6 million euros in 2019.

Gross turnover rose 18% to 11.844 billion euros, as trading volumes almost doubled to 2,170 terawatt hours (TWh) largely due to the widespread use of automation, the firm said.

However, the higher volumes were offset by lower trading margins and commodity prices as the pandemic affected supply and demand fundamentals and hurt profitability, Danske Commodities said.

"Consumption patterns changed suddenly as societies went into lockdown, industries shut down and people started working from home," it said in its annual report.

"Historically, the production side has always been the most difficult part with all the renewables in the market," Danske Commodities' chief executive Helle Oestergaard Kristiansen told Reuters.

However, in 2020, volatility mostly stemmed from the consumption side, led by political decisions, she added.

The company has sought to diversify its business, striking a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) for UK offshore wind farm Dogger Bank and taking over the physical power supply for Equinor's onshore and offshore assets in Norway.

Danske Commodities and Equinor would maintain a focus on the green energy transition in 2021, Kristiansen said.

"Being the power arm in Equinor, we need to be the partner who optimises their assets and makes their green investments profitable," she added.

The firm had further PPAs with both Equinor and third parties in the pipeline and also planned to start energy trading in Brazil and expand its activity in the United States to California.

Danske Commodities forecast Ebit of 40-60 million euros for 2021 as the impact from the coronavirus pandemic ebbed.

($1 = 0.8377 euros)

