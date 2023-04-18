US Markets
Danske Commodities makes first Brazil power market trades

April 18, 2023 — 07:19 am EDT

Written by Terje Solsvik for Reuters ->

OSLO, April 18 (Reuters) - Equinor's EQNR.OL wholly-owned trading company Danske Commodities has completed its first trades in the Brazilian power market, Danske said in a statement on Tuesday.

The trading company said it had invested 288 million Brazilian reais ($58.28 million) in the newly established unit, its first in South America, enabling it to support parent group Equinor's EQNR.OL renewables drive in the region.

Danske Commodities is active in 40 power markets across Europe, Australia, the United States and Brazil.

($1 = 4.9413 reais)

