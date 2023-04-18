Danske Commodities makes first Brazil power market trades

Adds investment, detail

OSLO, April 18 (Reuters) - Equinor's EQNR.OL wholly-owned trading company Danske Commodities has completed its first trades in the Brazilian power market, Danske said in a statement on Tuesday.

The trading company said it had invested 288 million Brazilian reais ($58.28 million) in the newly established unit, its first in South America, enabling it to support parent group Equinor's EQNR.OL renewables drive in the region.

Danske Commodities is active in 40 power markets across Europe, Australia, the United States and Brazil.

($1 = 4.9413 reais)

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Essi Lehto)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.